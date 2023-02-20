English
    Mukesh Babu Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, down 16.68% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mukesh Babu Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in December 2022 down 16.68% from Rs. 4.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2022 up 218.83% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2022 up 147.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.

    Mukesh Babu Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in December 2021.

    Mukesh Babu Fin shares closed at 82.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.74% returns over the last 6 months and -25.45% over the last 12 months.

    Mukesh Babu Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.952.391.24
    Other Operating Income2.130.943.66
    Total Income From Operations4.083.324.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.150.09
    Depreciation0.030.030.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.250.183.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.672.971.44
    Other Income0.010.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.682.991.46
    Interest0.470.410.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.202.581.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.202.581.04
    Tax0.770.750.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.431.840.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.431.840.76
    Equity Share Capital6.976.976.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.492.641.10
    Diluted EPS3.492.641.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.492.641.10
    Diluted EPS3.492.641.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

