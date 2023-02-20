Mukesh Babu Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, down 16.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in December 2022 down 16.68% from Rs. 4.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2022 up 218.83% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2022 up 147.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.

Mukesh Babu Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in December 2021.

Mukesh Babu Fin shares closed at 82.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.74% returns over the last 6 months and -25.45% over the last 12 months.