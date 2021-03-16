Mukesh Babu Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.82 crore, down 42.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.82 crore in December 2020 down 42.11% from Rs. 15.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2020 down 84.27% from Rs. 8.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.10 crore in December 2020 down 58.62% from Rs. 14.74 crore in December 2019.

Mukesh Babu Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.82 in December 2019.

Mukesh Babu Fin shares closed at 135.75 on January 01, 1970 (BSE) and has given 17.74% returns over the last 6 months and 29.66% over the last 12 months.