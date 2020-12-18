MARKET NEWS

Mukesh Babu Fin Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.42 crore, up 273.38% Y-o-Y

December 18, 2020 / 11:08 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mukesh Babu Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.42 crore in September 2020 up 273.38% from Rs. 3.06 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.07 crore in September 2020 up 398.06% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.10 crore in September 2020 up 288.64% from Rs. 4.40 crore in September 2019.

Mukesh Babu Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 15.88 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.19 in September 2019.

Mukesh Babu Fin shares closed at 132.05 on January 01, 1970 (BSE) and has given -5.81% returns over the last 6 months and 31.92% over the last 12 months.

Mukesh Babu Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations4.543.853.03
Other Operating Income6.882.690.03
Total Income From Operations11.426.543.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.150.140.15
Depreciation0.040.040.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.185.100.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.061.262.58
Other Income11.003.681.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.064.954.37
Interest3.453.151.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.611.792.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax13.611.792.50
Tax2.540.380.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.071.412.22
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.071.412.22
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.35--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.071.062.22
Equity Share Capital6.976.976.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.882.023.19
Diluted EPS15.882.023.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.882.023.19
Diluted EPS15.882.023.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Mukesh Babu Fin #Mukesh Babu Financial Services #Results
first published: Dec 18, 2020 11:00 am

