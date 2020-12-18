Mukesh Babu Fin Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.42 crore, up 273.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.42 crore in September 2020 up 273.38% from Rs. 3.06 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.07 crore in September 2020 up 398.06% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.10 crore in September 2020 up 288.64% from Rs. 4.40 crore in September 2019.

Mukesh Babu Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 15.88 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.19 in September 2019.

Mukesh Babu Fin shares closed at 132.05 on January 01, 1970 (BSE) and has given -5.81% returns over the last 6 months and 31.92% over the last 12 months.