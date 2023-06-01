English
    Mukesh Babu Fin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, down 86.47% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mukesh Babu Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in March 2023 down 86.47% from Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2023 up 30.3% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 104.67% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.

    Mukesh Babu Fin shares closed at 83.95 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.70% returns over the last 6 months and -23.65% over the last 12 months.

    Mukesh Babu Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.191.953.03
    Other Operating Income-0.572.131.58
    Total Income From Operations0.624.084.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.190.14
    Depreciation0.050.050.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.600.355.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.183.50-1.28
    Other Income0.190.220.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.003.72-1.13
    Interest0.600.540.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.603.18-1.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.603.18-1.66
    Tax0.120.77-0.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.722.41-1.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.722.41-1.25
    Minority Interest----0.21
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.722.41-1.04
    Equity Share Capital6.976.976.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.033.45-1.79
    Diluted EPS-1.033.45-1.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.033.45-1.79
    Diluted EPS-1.033.45-1.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Mukesh Babu Fin #Mukesh Babu Financial Services #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:44 pm