Mukesh Babu Fin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, down 86.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mukesh Babu Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in March 2023 down 86.47% from Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2023 up 30.3% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 104.67% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.
Mukesh Babu Fin shares closed at 83.95 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.70% returns over the last 6 months and -23.65% over the last 12 months.
|Mukesh Babu Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.19
|1.95
|3.03
|Other Operating Income
|-0.57
|2.13
|1.58
|Total Income From Operations
|0.62
|4.08
|4.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.19
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.60
|0.35
|5.68
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|3.50
|-1.28
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.22
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|3.72
|-1.13
|Interest
|0.60
|0.54
|0.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.60
|3.18
|-1.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.60
|3.18
|-1.66
|Tax
|0.12
|0.77
|-0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.72
|2.41
|-1.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.72
|2.41
|-1.25
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.21
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.72
|2.41
|-1.04
|Equity Share Capital
|6.97
|6.97
|6.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.03
|3.45
|-1.79
|Diluted EPS
|-1.03
|3.45
|-1.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.03
|3.45
|-1.79
|Diluted EPS
|-1.03
|3.45
|-1.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited