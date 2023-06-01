Mukesh Babu Fin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, down 86.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in March 2023 down 86.47% from Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2023 up 30.3% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 104.67% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.

Mukesh Babu Fin shares closed at 83.95 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.70% returns over the last 6 months and -23.65% over the last 12 months.