Mukesh Babu Fin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore, down 59.63% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mukesh Babu Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore in March 2022 down 59.63% from Rs. 11.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022 down 156.14% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022 down 0.94% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2021.

Mukesh Babu Fin shares closed at 110.80 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.71% returns over the last 6 months and -25.81% over the last 12 months.

Mukesh Babu Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.03 1.24 3.17
Other Operating Income 1.58 3.66 8.22
Total Income From Operations 4.60 4.90 11.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.14 0.16 0.18
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.68 3.43 12.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.28 1.25 -1.02
Other Income 0.15 0.23 -0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.13 1.48 -1.10
Interest 0.53 0.49 2.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.66 0.99 -3.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.66 0.99 -3.27
Tax -0.41 0.28 -2.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.25 0.71 -0.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.25 0.71 -0.41
Minority Interest 0.21 0.03 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.04 0.74 -0.41
Equity Share Capital 6.97 6.97 6.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.79 1.02 -0.58
Diluted EPS -1.79 1.02 -0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.79 1.02 -0.58
Diluted EPS -1.79 1.02 -0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 12:50 pm
