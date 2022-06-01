Mukesh Babu Fin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore, down 59.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore in March 2022 down 59.63% from Rs. 11.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022 down 156.14% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022 down 0.94% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2021.

Mukesh Babu Fin shares closed at 110.80 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.71% returns over the last 6 months and -25.81% over the last 12 months.