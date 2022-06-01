Mukesh Babu Fin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore, down 59.63% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mukesh Babu Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore in March 2022 down 59.63% from Rs. 11.40 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022 down 156.14% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022 down 0.94% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2021.
Mukesh Babu Fin shares closed at 110.80 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.71% returns over the last 6 months and -25.81% over the last 12 months.
|Mukesh Babu Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.03
|1.24
|3.17
|Other Operating Income
|1.58
|3.66
|8.22
|Total Income From Operations
|4.60
|4.90
|11.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.16
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.68
|3.43
|12.21
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.28
|1.25
|-1.02
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.23
|-0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.13
|1.48
|-1.10
|Interest
|0.53
|0.49
|2.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.66
|0.99
|-3.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.66
|0.99
|-3.27
|Tax
|-0.41
|0.28
|-2.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.25
|0.71
|-0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.25
|0.71
|-0.41
|Minority Interest
|0.21
|0.03
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.04
|0.74
|-0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|6.97
|6.97
|6.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.79
|1.02
|-0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-1.79
|1.02
|-0.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.79
|1.02
|-0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-1.79
|1.02
|-0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited