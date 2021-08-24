Mukesh Babu Fin Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.93 crore, up 21.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.93 crore in June 2021 up 21.27% from Rs. 6.54 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2021 up 63.36% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2021 down 41.48% from Rs. 4.99 crore in June 2020.

Mukesh Babu Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.02 in June 2020.

