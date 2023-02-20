Mukesh Babu Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, down 16.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mukesh Babu Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in December 2022 down 16.68% from Rs. 4.90 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2022 up 227.24% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2022 up 144.81% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2021.
Mukesh Babu Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2021.
|Mukesh Babu Fin shares closed at 82.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.74% returns over the last 6 months and -25.45% over the last 12 months.
|Mukesh Babu Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.95
|2.39
|1.24
|Other Operating Income
|2.13
|0.94
|3.66
|Total Income From Operations
|4.08
|3.32
|4.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.28
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.04
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.35
|0.32
|3.43
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.50
|2.68
|1.25
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.44
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.72
|3.13
|1.48
|Interest
|0.54
|0.48
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.18
|2.65
|0.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.18
|2.65
|0.99
|Tax
|0.77
|0.75
|0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.41
|1.90
|0.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.41
|1.90
|0.71
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.03
|0.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.41
|1.93
|0.74
|Equity Share Capital
|6.97
|6.97
|6.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.45
|2.72
|1.02
|Diluted EPS
|3.45
|2.72
|1.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.45
|2.72
|1.02
|Diluted EPS
|3.45
|2.72
|1.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited