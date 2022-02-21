Mukesh Babu Fin Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore, down 44.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore in December 2021 down 44.44% from Rs. 8.82 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021 down 48.61% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2021 down 75.9% from Rs. 6.39 crore in December 2020.

Mukesh Babu Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.05 in December 2020.

Mukesh Babu Fin shares closed at 124.95 on February 18, 2022 (BSE)