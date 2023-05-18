Mukat Pipes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, down 27.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in March 2023 down 27.16% from Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 67.77% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 56.1% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

Mukat Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2022.

Mukat Pipes shares closed at 7.30 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.58% returns over the last 6 months and 37.48% over the last 12 months.