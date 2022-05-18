Mukat Pipes Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, down 0.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in March 2022 down 0.56% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 3518.09% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 up 412.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

Mukat Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Mukat Pipes shares closed at 5.57 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -51.90% returns over the last 6 months and 41.01% over the last 12 months.