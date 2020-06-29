Mukat Pipes Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, down 64.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in March 2020 down 64.18% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020 up 70.66% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 up 80.49% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2019.

Mukat Pipes shares closed at 1.41 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -36.77% returns over the last 6 months