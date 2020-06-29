Mukat Pipes Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, down 64.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mukat Pipes are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in March 2020 down 64.18% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020 up 70.66% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 up 80.49% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2019.
Mukat Pipes shares closed at 1.41 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -36.77% returns over the last 6 months
|Mukat Pipes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.42
|0.62
|1.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.42
|0.62
|1.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.28
|0.14
|1.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.24
|0.15
|-0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.26
|0.42
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.32
|0.21
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-0.17
|-0.54
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.09
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-0.46
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.11
|-0.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|-0.11
|-0.50
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|-0.11
|-0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|-0.11
|-0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|5.92
|5.92
|5.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.09
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.09
|-0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.09
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.09
|-0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:31 am