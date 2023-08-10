Mukat Pipes Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, up 94.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in June 2023 up 94.85% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 221.06% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 up 450% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Mukat Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

Mukat Pipes shares closed at 6.22 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.27% returns over the last 6 months and -12.89% over the last 12 months.