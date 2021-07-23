Mukat Pipes Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, up 938.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in June 2021 up 938.02% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 up 68.48% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 94.12% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

Mukat Pipes shares closed at 3.02 on July 22, 2021 (BSE)