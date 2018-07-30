Mukat Pipes standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2.57 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.57 1.08 1.46 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.57 1.08 1.46 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.90 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.22 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost -- -- 0.23 Depreciation -- -- 0.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.53 1.68 0.32 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -0.60 -0.24 Other Income 0.15 0.37 0.10 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.18 -0.24 -0.14 Interest -- -- 0.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.18 -0.24 -0.18 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.18 -0.24 -0.18 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.18 -0.24 -0.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.18 -0.24 -0.18 Equity Share Capital 5.92 5.92 5.92 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.16 -0.20 -0.15 Diluted EPS 0.16 -0.20 -0.15 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.16 -0.20 -0.15 Diluted EPS 0.16 -0.20 -0.15 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited