Mukat Pipes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, down 54.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mukat Pipes are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in December 2022 down 54.08% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 150.84% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 212.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

Mukat Pipes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.56 0.58 1.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.56 0.58 1.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.89 0.17 0.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.82 -0.01 0.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.22 0.23 0.20
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.19 0.44 0.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 -0.29 -0.29
Other Income 0.10 0.10 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 -0.19 -0.19
Interest 0.04 0.04 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.11 -0.23 -0.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.11 -0.23 -0.23
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.11 -0.23 -0.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.11 -0.23 -0.23
Equity Share Capital 5.92 5.92 5.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 -0.19 -0.19
Diluted EPS 0.10 -0.19 -0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 -0.19 -0.19
Diluted EPS 0.10 -0.19 -0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited