Mukat Pipes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, down 54.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in December 2022 down 54.08% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 150.84% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 212.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.