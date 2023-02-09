English
    Mukat Pipes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, down 54.08% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mukat Pipes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in December 2022 down 54.08% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 150.84% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 212.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

    Mukat Pipes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.560.581.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.560.581.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.890.170.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.82-0.010.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.220.230.20
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.440.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.05-0.29-0.29
    Other Income0.100.100.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.15-0.19-0.19
    Interest0.040.040.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.11-0.23-0.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.11-0.23-0.23
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.11-0.23-0.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.11-0.23-0.23
    Equity Share Capital5.925.925.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.10-0.19-0.19
    Diluted EPS0.10-0.19-0.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.10-0.19-0.19
    Diluted EPS0.10-0.19-0.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
