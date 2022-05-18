Mukand Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,319.61 crore, up 42.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,319.61 crore in March 2022 up 42.14% from Rs. 928.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.23 crore in March 2022 down 77.96% from Rs. 227.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.71 crore in March 2022 down 80.96% from Rs. 444.86 crore in March 2021.

Mukand EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.11 in March 2021.

Mukand shares closed at 127.05 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.28% returns over the last 6 months and 9.24% over the last 12 months.