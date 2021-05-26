Mukand Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 928.39 crore, up 27.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 928.39 crore in March 2021 up 27.76% from Rs. 726.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 227.86 crore in March 2021 up 395.69% from Rs. 77.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 444.86 crore in March 2021 up 1456% from Rs. 28.59 crore in March 2020.

Mukand EPS has increased to Rs. 16.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.45 in March 2020.

Mukand shares closed at 127.05 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 160.62% returns over the last 6 months and 691.59% over the last 12 months.