    Mukand Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,391.22 crore, down 4.86% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mukand are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,391.22 crore in June 2023 down 4.86% from Rs. 1,462.34 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.57 crore in June 2023 up 19.71% from Rs. 23.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.97 crore in June 2023 down 9.02% from Rs. 82.40 crore in June 2022.

    Mukand EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.59 in June 2022.

    Mukand shares closed at 169.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.47% returns over the last 6 months and 50.27% over the last 12 months.

    Mukand
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,387.591,343.081,455.57
    Other Operating Income3.633.096.77
    Total Income From Operations1,391.221,346.171,462.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials950.111,002.921,085.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.310.370.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.20155.34-121.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.3256.7550.38
    Depreciation12.0714.3611.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-----1.51
    Other Expenses328.36500.08369.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.25-383.6568.53
    Other Income2.65553.732.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.90170.0871.20
    Interest33.3936.4742.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.51133.6128.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.51133.6128.37
    Tax1.94-0.735.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.57134.3423.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.57134.3423.03
    Equity Share Capital144.51144.51144.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.919.301.59
    Diluted EPS1.919.301.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.919.301.59
    Diluted EPS1.919.301.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mukand #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

