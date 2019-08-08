Mukand Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 821.94 crore, up 0.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 821.94 crore in June 2019 up 0.19% from Rs. 820.40 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.13 crore in June 2019 down 44.73% from Rs. 22.20 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.74 crore in June 2019 up 2.38% from Rs. 52.49 crore in June 2018.

Mukand shares closed at 34.45 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.38% returns over the last 6 months and -48.96% over the last 12 months.