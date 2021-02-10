Mukand Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 781.57 crore, up 25.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 781.57 crore in December 2020 up 25.58% from Rs. 622.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2020 up 84.12% from Rs. 44.96 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.67 crore in December 2020 up 61.27% from Rs. 36.38 crore in December 2019.

Mukand shares closed at 63.80 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 180.44% returns over the last 6 months and 124.25% over the last 12 months.