 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mukand Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,328.39 crore, up 43.83% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mukand are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,328.39 crore in March 2022 up 43.83% from Rs. 923.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.63 crore in March 2022 up 177.6% from Rs. 61.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.95 crore in March 2022 down 50.79% from Rs. 186.84 crore in March 2021.

Mukand EPS has increased to Rs. 3.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.34 in March 2021.

Mukand shares closed at 127.05 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.28% returns over the last 6 months and 9.24% over the last 12 months.

Mukand
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,328.39 1,323.71 923.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,328.39 1,323.71 923.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 921.07 929.78 619.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.82 2.37 -1.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -92.64 -77.58 184.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.96 50.22 51.65
Depreciation 11.10 11.16 12.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -3.61 -- -0.47
Other Expenses 368.22 350.03 519.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.47 57.73 -462.23
Other Income 4.38 24.70 636.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.85 82.43 174.50
Interest 44.33 39.63 59.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.52 42.80 115.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.52 42.80 115.25
Tax -13.55 7.13 150.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.07 35.67 -35.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.07 35.67 -35.65
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.44 -0.61 -25.73
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 47.63 35.06 -61.38
Equity Share Capital 141.42 141.42 141.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.37 2.48 -4.34
Diluted EPS 3.37 2.48 -4.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.37 2.48 -4.34
Diluted EPS 3.37 2.48 -4.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mukand #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: May 18, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.