Mukand Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,328.39 crore, up 43.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,328.39 crore in March 2022 up 43.83% from Rs. 923.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.63 crore in March 2022 up 177.6% from Rs. 61.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.95 crore in March 2022 down 50.79% from Rs. 186.84 crore in March 2021.

Mukand EPS has increased to Rs. 3.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.34 in March 2021.

Mukand shares closed at 127.05 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.28% returns over the last 6 months and 9.24% over the last 12 months.