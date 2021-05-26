Mukand Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 923.60 crore, up 20.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 923.60 crore in March 2021 up 20.63% from Rs. 765.67 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.38 crore in March 2021 up 26.43% from Rs. 83.43 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.84 crore in March 2021 up 370.51% from Rs. 39.71 crore in March 2020.

Mukand shares closed at 127.05 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 160.62% returns over the last 6 months and 691.59% over the last 12 months.