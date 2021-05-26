Mukand Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 923.60 crore, up 20.63% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2021 / 01:59 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mukand are:
Net Sales at Rs 923.60 crore in March 2021 up 20.63% from Rs. 765.67 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.38 crore in March 2021 up 26.43% from Rs. 83.43 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.84 crore in March 2021 up 370.51% from Rs. 39.71 crore in March 2020.
Mukand shares closed at 127.05 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 160.62% returns over the last 6 months and 691.59% over the last 12 months.
|Mukand
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|923.60
|797.84
|765.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|923.60
|797.84
|765.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|619.02
|469.88
|405.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-1.12
|9.93
|47.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|184.57
|-37.29
|3.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|51.65
|51.15
|46.84
|Depreciation
|12.34
|18.38
|20.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-0.47
|-0.36
|--
|Other Expenses
|519.84
|254.42
|245.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-462.23
|31.73
|-2.98
|Other Income
|636.73
|90.45
|22.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|174.50
|122.18
|19.63
|Interest
|59.25
|83.53
|94.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|115.25
|38.65
|-74.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|115.25
|38.65
|-74.40
|Tax
|150.90
|-25.00
|-2.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.65
|63.65
|-71.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.65
|63.65
|-71.75
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-25.73
|0.88
|-11.68
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-61.38
|64.53
|-83.43
|Equity Share Capital
|141.42
|141.42
|141.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.34
|4.56
|-5.90
|Diluted EPS
|-4.34
|4.56
|-5.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.34
|4.56
|-5.90
|Diluted EPS
|-4.34
|4.56
|-5.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited