Mukand Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 765.67 crore, down 11.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 765.67 crore in March 2020 down 11.85% from Rs. 868.62 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 83.43 crore in March 2020 down 67.43% from Rs. 49.83 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.71 crore in March 2020 up 20.74% from Rs. 32.89 crore in March 2019.

Mukand shares closed at 23.65 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.20% returns over the last 6 months and -48.81% over the last 12 months.