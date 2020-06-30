Mukand Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 765.67 crore, down 11.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mukand are:
Net Sales at Rs 765.67 crore in March 2020 down 11.85% from Rs. 868.62 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 83.43 crore in March 2020 down 67.43% from Rs. 49.83 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.71 crore in March 2020 up 20.74% from Rs. 32.89 crore in March 2019.
Mukand shares closed at 23.65 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.20% returns over the last 6 months and -48.81% over the last 12 months.
|Mukand
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|765.67
|646.17
|868.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|765.67
|646.17
|868.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|405.48
|318.75
|418.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|47.26
|22.61
|31.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.01
|5.91
|22.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|46.84
|48.45
|53.02
|Depreciation
|20.08
|18.95
|14.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|245.98
|215.33
|331.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.98
|16.17
|-2.93
|Other Income
|22.61
|7.73
|21.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.63
|23.90
|18.80
|Interest
|94.03
|93.41
|87.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-74.40
|-69.51
|-69.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-74.40
|-69.51
|-69.05
|Tax
|-2.65
|-23.07
|-7.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-71.75
|-46.44
|-61.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-71.75
|-46.44
|-61.69
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-11.68
|-19.61
|11.86
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-83.43
|-66.05
|-49.83
|Equity Share Capital
|141.42
|141.42
|141.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.90
|-4.67
|-3.52
|Diluted EPS
|-5.90
|-4.67
|-3.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.90
|-4.67
|-3.52
|Diluted EPS
|-5.90
|-4.67
|-3.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 11:00 am