Mukand Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,382.29 crore, down 5.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,382.29 crore in June 2023 down 5.47% from Rs. 1,462.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.94 crore in June 2023 up 8.37% from Rs. 28.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.90 crore in June 2023 down 2.96% from Rs. 82.34 crore in June 2022.

Mukand EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.98 in June 2022.

Mukand shares closed at 169.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.47% returns over the last 6 months and 50.27% over the last 12 months.