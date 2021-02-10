Mukand Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 781.57 crore, up 20.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 781.57 crore in December 2020 up 20.95% from Rs. 646.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2020 up 89.19% from Rs. 66.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.67 crore in December 2020 up 36.92% from Rs. 42.85 crore in December 2019.

Mukand shares closed at 63.80 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 180.44% returns over the last 6 months and 124.25% over the last 12 months.