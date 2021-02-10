Mukand Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 781.57 crore, up 20.95% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2021 / 01:41 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mukand are:
Net Sales at Rs 781.57 crore in December 2020 up 20.95% from Rs. 646.17 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2020 up 89.19% from Rs. 66.05 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.67 crore in December 2020 up 36.92% from Rs. 42.85 crore in December 2019.
Mukand shares closed at 63.80 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 180.44% returns over the last 6 months and 124.25% over the last 12 months.
|Mukand
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|775.10
|692.64
|646.17
|Other Operating Income
|6.47
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|781.57
|692.64
|646.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|469.88
|345.23
|318.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|20.81
|22.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-37.29
|56.90
|5.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|50.80
|46.36
|48.45
|Depreciation
|18.38
|19.21
|18.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-0.36
|-0.20
|--
|Other Expenses
|253.01
|227.76
|215.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.15
|-23.43
|16.17
|Other Income
|13.14
|10.31
|7.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.29
|-13.12
|23.90
|Interest
|76.06
|94.16
|93.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-35.77
|-107.28
|-69.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-35.77
|-107.28
|-69.51
|Tax
|-28.63
|-32.09
|-23.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.14
|-75.19
|-46.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.14
|-75.19
|-46.44
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-7.79
|-19.61
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.14
|-82.98
|-66.05
|Equity Share Capital
|141.42
|141.42
|141.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-5.87
|-4.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-5.87
|-4.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-5.87
|-4.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-5.87
|-4.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited