Mukand Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 781.57 crore, up 20.95% Y-o-Y

February 10, 2021 / 01:41 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mukand are:

Net Sales at Rs 781.57 crore in December 2020 up 20.95% from Rs. 646.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2020 up 89.19% from Rs. 66.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.67 crore in December 2020 up 36.92% from Rs. 42.85 crore in December 2019.

Mukand shares closed at 63.80 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 180.44% returns over the last 6 months and 124.25% over the last 12 months.

Mukand
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations775.10692.64646.17
Other Operating Income6.47----
Total Income From Operations781.57692.64646.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials469.88345.23318.75
Purchase of Traded Goods--20.8122.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.2956.905.91
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost50.8046.3648.45
Depreciation18.3819.2118.95
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised-0.36-0.20--
Other Expenses253.01227.76215.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.15-23.4316.17
Other Income13.1410.317.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.29-13.1223.90
Interest76.0694.1693.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-35.77-107.28-69.51
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-35.77-107.28-69.51
Tax-28.63-32.09-23.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.14-75.19-46.44
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.14-75.19-46.44
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates---7.79-19.61
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.14-82.98-66.05
Equity Share Capital141.42141.42141.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.50-5.87-4.67
Diluted EPS-0.50-5.87-4.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.50-5.87-4.67
Diluted EPS-0.50-5.87-4.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mukand #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: Feb 10, 2021 01:33 pm

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

