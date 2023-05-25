Mufin Green Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore, up 21.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore in March 2023 up 21.94% from Rs. 11.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2023 up 341.44% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.09 crore in March 2023 up 768.6% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022.

Mufin Green EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2022.

Mufin Green shares closed at 125.10 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.57% returns over the last 6 months and 238.29% over the last 12 months.