    Mufin Green Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore, up 21.94% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mufin Green Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore in March 2023 up 21.94% from Rs. 11.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2023 up 341.44% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.09 crore in March 2023 up 768.6% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022.

    Mufin Green EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2022.

    Mufin Green shares closed at 125.10 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.57% returns over the last 6 months and 238.29% over the last 12 months.

    Mufin Green Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.6010.6611.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.6010.6611.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.882.870.14
    Depreciation0.490.450.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.761.530.06
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.871.7212.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.594.08-1.26
    Other Income0.010.030.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.604.11-1.24
    Interest4.051.170.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.552.94-1.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.552.94-1.36
    Tax0.890.65-0.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.662.29-1.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.662.29-1.10
    Equity Share Capital5.035.034.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.530.92-0.51
    Diluted EPS0.530.92-0.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.530.92-0.51
    Diluted EPS0.530.92-0.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mufin Green #Mufin Green Finance #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 11:21 pm