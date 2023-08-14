English
    Mufin Green Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.52 crore, up 304.74% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mufin Green Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.52 crore in June 2023 up 304.74% from Rs. 4.33 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2023 up 200.87% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.02 crore in June 2023 up 451% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022.

    Mufin Green EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2022.

    Mufin Green shares closed at 43.74 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.91% returns over the last 6 months and 69.34% over the last 12 months.

    Mufin Green Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.5213.604.28
    Other Operating Income----0.05
    Total Income From Operations17.5213.604.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.472.881.34
    Depreciation0.320.490.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.720.760.57
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.331.870.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.677.591.55
    Other Income0.030.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.707.601.56
    Interest6.064.050.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.643.551.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.643.551.54
    Tax1.190.890.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.452.661.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.452.661.15
    Equity Share Capital5.035.034.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.230.530.53
    Diluted EPS0.230.530.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.230.530.53
    Diluted EPS0.230.530.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:11 pm

