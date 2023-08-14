Mufin Green Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.52 crore, up 304.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.52 crore in June 2023 up 304.74% from Rs. 4.33 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2023 up 200.87% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.02 crore in June 2023 up 451% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022.

Mufin Green EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2022.

Mufin Green shares closed at 43.74 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.91% returns over the last 6 months and 69.34% over the last 12 months.