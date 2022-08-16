Mufin Green Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore, down 35.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore in June 2022 down 35.24% from Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2022 down 80.36% from Rs. 5.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022 down 69.7% from Rs. 6.60 crore in June 2021.

Mufin Green EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.70 in June 2021.

Mufin Green shares closed at 156.55 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 169.22% returns over the last 6 months and 313.61% over the last 12 months.