Mudunuru Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, up 489.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mudunuru are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in September 2022 up 489.16% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 74.29% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 86.96% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.
Mudunuru shares closed at 9.14 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.86% returns over the last 6 months
|Mudunuru
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.83
|0.01
|0.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.83
|0.01
|0.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.12
|0.01
|0.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.31
|0.11
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.52
|0.29
|0.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.44
|-0.96
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.44
|-0.96
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.48
|-0.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.22
|-0.48
|-0.97
|Tax
|0.03
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.25
|-0.48
|-0.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.25
|-0.48
|-0.97
|Equity Share Capital
|5.74
|5.74
|4.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.17
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.17
|-0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.17
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.17
|-0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited