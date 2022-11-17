Mudunuru Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, up 489.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in September 2022 up 489.16% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 74.29% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 86.96% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.

Mudunuru shares closed at 9.14 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.86% returns over the last 6 months