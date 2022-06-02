Mudunuru Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 89.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 89.97% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 7121.05% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 110.71% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021.

Mudunuru shares closed at 7.54 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)