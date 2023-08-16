English
    Mudunuru Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore, up 8341.96% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mudunuru are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore in June 2023 up 8341.96% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 down 12.33% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2023 up 2.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

    Mudunuru shares closed at 12.21 on July 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 61.94% returns over the last 12 months.

    Mudunuru
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.210.050.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.210.050.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.01-0.130.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.740.270.11
    Depreciation0.100.270.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.850.460.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.50-0.82-0.44
    Other Income0.01----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.49-0.82-0.44
    Interest0.040.040.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.53-0.86-0.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.53-0.86-0.48
    Tax--0.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.53-0.87-0.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.53-0.87-0.48
    Equity Share Capital5.745.745.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-0.36-0.17
    Diluted EPS---0.36-0.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-0.36-0.17
    Diluted EPS---0.36-0.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:15 am

