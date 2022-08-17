Mudunuru Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 97.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 97.42% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022 up 38.14% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 42.03% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021.

Mudunuru shares closed at 8.71 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.54% returns over the last 6 months and 40.48% over the last 12 months.