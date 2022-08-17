 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mudunuru Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 97.42% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mudunuru are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 97.42% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022 up 38.14% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 42.03% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021.

Mudunuru shares closed at 8.71 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.54% returns over the last 6 months and 40.48% over the last 12 months.

Mudunuru
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.11 0.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.11 0.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 0.06 0.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 0.26 0.33
Depreciation 0.04 0.05 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.29 -0.15 0.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.44 -0.11 -0.73
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.44 -0.11 -0.73
Interest 0.04 0.02 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.48 -0.13 -0.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.48 -0.13 -0.77
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.48 -0.13 -0.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.48 -0.13 -0.77
Equity Share Capital 5.74 4.79 4.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 -0.06 -0.32
Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.06 -0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 -0.06 -0.32
Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.06 -0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
