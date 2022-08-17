Mudunuru Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 97.42% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mudunuru are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 97.42% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022 up 38.14% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 42.03% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021.
Mudunuru shares closed at 8.71 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.54% returns over the last 6 months and 40.48% over the last 12 months.
|Mudunuru
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.11
|0.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.11
|0.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.06
|0.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.26
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.05
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.29
|-0.15
|0.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-0.11
|-0.73
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-0.11
|-0.73
|Interest
|0.04
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.13
|-0.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.48
|-0.13
|-0.77
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.48
|-0.13
|-0.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.48
|-0.13
|-0.77
|Equity Share Capital
|5.74
|4.79
|4.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.06
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.06
|-0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.06
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.06
|-0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited