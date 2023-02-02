 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mudunuru Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore, up 498.74% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mudunuru are:Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore in December 2022 up 498.74% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 186.49% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 455.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
Mudunuru EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021. Mudunuru shares closed at 9.59 on December 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.19% returns over the last 12 months.
Mudunuru
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.280.830.21
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.280.830.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods--0.120.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.400.310.08
Depreciation0.030.060.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.560.520.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.29-0.18-0.12
Other Income--0.00--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.29-0.18-0.12
Interest0.040.040.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.24-0.22-0.17
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.24-0.22-0.17
Tax0.090.03--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.15-0.25-0.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.15-0.25-0.17
Equity Share Capital5.745.744.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.05-0.09-0.07
Diluted EPS0.05-0.09-0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.05-0.09-0.07
Diluted EPS0.05-0.09-0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Feb 2, 2023 02:33 pm