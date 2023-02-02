Mudunuru Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore, up 498.74% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.28 0.83 0.21 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.28 0.83 0.21 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.12 0.22 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.40 0.31 0.08 Depreciation 0.03 0.06 0.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.56 0.52 0.00 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.29 -0.18 -0.12 Other Income -- 0.00 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.29 -0.18 -0.12 Interest 0.04 0.04 0.06 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.24 -0.22 -0.17 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.24 -0.22 -0.17 Tax 0.09 0.03 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.15 -0.25 -0.17 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.15 -0.25 -0.17 Equity Share Capital 5.74 5.74 4.79 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.05 -0.09 -0.07 Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.09 -0.07 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.05 -0.09 -0.07 Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.09 -0.07 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited