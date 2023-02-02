Mudunuru Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore, up 498.74% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mudunuru are:Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore in December 2022 up 498.74% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 186.49% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 455.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
Mudunuru EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.
|Mudunuru shares closed at 9.59 on December 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.19% returns over the last 12 months.
|Mudunuru
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.28
|0.83
|0.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.28
|0.83
|0.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.12
|0.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.40
|0.31
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.06
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.56
|0.52
|0.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.29
|-0.18
|-0.12
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.29
|-0.18
|-0.12
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.24
|-0.22
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.24
|-0.22
|-0.17
|Tax
|0.09
|0.03
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.15
|-0.25
|-0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.15
|-0.25
|-0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|5.74
|5.74
|4.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|-0.09
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|-0.09
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|-0.09
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|-0.09
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited