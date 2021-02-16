Mudunuru Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore, up 11.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore in December 2020 up 11.32% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 69.05% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 down 76.47% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2019.

Mudunuru EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2019.

Mudunuru shares closed at 3.96 on February 07, 2020 (BSE)