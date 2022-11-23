Mudra Financial Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 40.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in September 2022 down 40.24% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 66.29% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 61.54% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

Mudra Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in September 2021.