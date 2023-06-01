Mudra Financial Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 35.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 35.16% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 85.33% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 75% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Mudra Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2022.