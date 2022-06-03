Mudra Financial Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 2415.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 2415.3% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 158.2% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 192.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

Mudra Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2021.