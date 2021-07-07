Mudra Financial Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 95.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 95.61% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021 down 2020.24% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021 down 230% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020.