Mudra Financial Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 269.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in June 2023 up 269.26% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 up 856.98% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

Mudra Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.