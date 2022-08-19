 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mudra Financial Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 11.7% Y-o-Y

Aug 19, 2022 / 10:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mudra Financial Services Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 11.7% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 600.64% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

 

Mudra Financial Services Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.07 0.22 0.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.07 0.22 0.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.07 0.05
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.00 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.12 0.01
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.12 0.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 0.12 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 0.12 0.01
Tax 0.01 0.06 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 0.07 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 0.07 0.00
Equity Share Capital 5.01 5.01 5.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.13 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.13 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.13 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.13 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

