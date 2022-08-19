Mudra Financial Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 11.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 11.7% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 600.64% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.