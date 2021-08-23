Mudra Financial Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 71.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2021 down 71.91% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 98.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 96% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

Mudra Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2020.