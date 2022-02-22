Mudra Financial Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 87.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2021 down 87.48% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 97.49% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 95.4% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2020.

Mudra Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.41 in December 2020.