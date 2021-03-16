Mudra Financial Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, up 297.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in December 2020 up 297.63% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020 up 905% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2020 up 521.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

Mudra Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.