Mudra Financial Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 20.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2018 up 20.88% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 21.83% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 up 18.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

Mudra Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2017.