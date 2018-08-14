App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 08:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

MTNL's losses mount to Rs 943 crore during June quarter

A household telephony brand in the 90s and early 2000, MTNL's revenue and profitability have come under tremendous pressure.

PTI
 
 
State owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) today reported widening of losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 to Rs 943.3 crore. The losses stood at Rs 703.1 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18, according to MTNL's regulatory filing.

A household telephony brand in the 90s and early 2000, MTNL's revenue and profitability have come under tremendous pressure with intensified competition in mobile and landline telephony services.

The PSU which operates in the service areas of Mumbai and Delhi garnered Rs 492.3 crore in revenue from operations during June quarter, 25 per cent lower than Rs 657.2 crore notched in the year ago period.

At Rs 1,551.13 crore, its expenses for the quarter were a tad higher compared to the year ago period.

MTNL scrip closed at Rs 15.45 a share on BSE, about 0.64 percent lower than the previous closing.
